Police outlines Hornbill Festival security, traffic plan

Kohima, Nov 29 (PTI) Nagaland Police has made a comprehensive security and traffic plan for the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival to begin from December 1, a senior officer said on Saturday.

ADGP (Administration) Renchamo P Kikon told reporters at the Police headquarters that a three-tier security arrangement has been put in place and expressed confidence that the festival will be incident-free as in previous years.

He said managing traffic remains a major concern for the public, but the department has observed "significant improvement" in recent editions.

Additional SP (Traffic) Puzoto Khatso presented detailed traffic regulations and pass categories. Vehicles have been divided into seven pass categories, each assigned specific entry points and parking zones.

Z-category (VVIP) vehicles will enter through Gate 2 and park near the Main Arena and World War II Museum.

X and Y-category vehicles and PWD vehicles will use the main parking near Gate 2.

Organisers and artists will enter through Gate-1, while vendors will enter via JCC College and Legislature Park at regulated timings.

Heavy vehicles will be prohibited between 7 am and 10 pm on the festival route. Parking on the stretch from Old Phesama Check Gate to Kisama Heritage Village will not be allowed, and violators will face towing penalties.

A free shuttle service will operate from Kigwema Ground, while NST will run paid shuttle services from PHQ and ISBT to the festival venue.

Police also announced that no visible armed personnel will be permitted inside the main arena, except designated close protection officers, who are restricted to concealed small arms.

Kikon urged visitors to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with police to ensure a safe and enjoyable Hornbill Festival.

Hornbill festival is the annual tourism promotional event of the Government of Nagaland and the coming together of all the tribes of the state under one roof at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama, some 12 km south of the state capital.

It showcases the vibrant culture and tradition of the state also brings tribes from other northeastern states, while also showcasing the business and investment opportunities through business roundtables during the 10-day event.