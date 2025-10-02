Police outpost inaugurated at '24 Sambhal mosque violence site

Sambhal (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) A police outpost was inaugurated on Thursday in Sambhal at the site of last year's violence during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, an officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said the outpost in Hindupura Kheda under the Nakhasa Police Station, a key junction in the city, has been set up to strengthen law and order in the area.

"Following the November 24 incident, several strategic locations were identified for enhanced security. This outpost is part of a plan to establish 39 check posts across Sambhal," the SP said.

The inauguration was performed by a young girl named Aysha under the Mission Shakti 5.0 initiative, District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters.

Two more police outposts are scheduled to be inaugurated in the next 10 days.

On November 24 last year, violence erupted in Sambhal's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Jama Masjid.

Four people were killed in police firing, and many more were injured. PTI COR ABN APL VN VN