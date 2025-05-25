Police parade history-sheeter who thrashed man in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 25 (PTI) Police on Sunday paraded a history-sheeter and his accomplice, who allegedly hung a dumper driver upside down from an earthmover and thrashed him in Beawar district in Rajasthan, officials said.

History-sheeter Tejpal Singh and his accomplice Parmeshwar Singh were taken for a medical examination and verification of the crime scene by foot, police said.

The two were made to walk for around two kilometres during the verification, Beawar Superintendent of Police Shyam Singh said.

Another official said that the move aimed to remove fear of the history-sheeter from the public.

The accused were arrested on Saturday after a video surfaced in which Tejpal is purportedly seen beating his driver Yakub while he was hung upside down from an earthmover.

Police said Tejpal suspected Yakub of stealing cement and diesel from a dumper he had sent to Jaipur.

After the video surfaced, police identified the accused and detained him. Meanwhile, Yakub was contacted and an FIR was registered, police added. PTI SDA OZ OZ