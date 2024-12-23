Police parades miscreants who vandalised vehicles in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Dec 23 (PTI) Police on Monday paraded the miscreants who had allegedly vandalised and set fire to vehicles in the Hasanpura area here.

According to police, seven miscreants who allegedly vandalised the vehicles and looted the goods kept in them were paraded in the area.

According to police, some miscreants had fired at the house of Rahul Nanda, one of the arrested miscreants, a few days ago. To take revenge, he vandalised vehicles outside the houses of members of another gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Amit Kumar said that all the seven accused had vandalised some vehicles in the Hasanpura area a few days ago and looted the goods kept in the vehicles. A case has been registered against the accused in Sadar police station in this regard.

He said that all the seven miscreants were arrested on Sunday and iron rods were allegedly recovered from them. PTI AG MNK MNK