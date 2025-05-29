Police personnel are sometimes found involved in crimes, says Maharashtra minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, May 29 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said police personnel are sometimes found involved in crimes.

Talking to reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, of which he is the district guardian minister, he also said if the police are given a free hand, they can end criminal activities in society in a single day.

The police department falls under the state Home Ministry, which is currently headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shirsat, who handles the Social Justice Ministry, represents the Aurangabad (West) assembly constituency. His statements come a fortnight after a gang of dacoits looted 5.5 kilograms of gold and 32 kilograms of silver from the residence of a city-based businessman.

When asked if police are involved in criminal activities, Shirsat said, "Sometimes we find involvement of police personnel in crimes. Dacoits don't come from other states and police have at least some information about them. If the police decide and if they are given a free hand, they can end crime in just 24 hours." "When we leaders give a free hand, such incidents should not take place. But when such incidents happen, then we can say their (police's) involvement is there," he said.

Shirsat said the police have so far recovered 320 grams of gold looted from the businessman's house.

"Where did the remaining gold go?" he asked.

Meanwhile, with opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) questioning the source of money involved in the purchase of a hotel here by Shirsat's son, the minister said the property worth Rs 67 crore was being bought with 75 per cent loan.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut claimed, "A property at a prime location was purchased at Rs 67 crore by the son of a minister." He was apparently referring to Siddhant, the son of minister Shirsat, without naming him.

He also questioned the source of money involved in the deal. "Where did the money come from?..." he asked.

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve wrote a letter to CM Fadnavis, alleging that only three companies took part in the auction of the hotel and that the difference of amount quoted by the three companies was very small. He also alleged in the letter that it was being done due to someone's pressure.

Replying to the allegations, minister Shirsat said, "The cost of the hotel is Rs 67 crore and 75 per cent of the amount will be raised through loan from a bank. This loan amount stood at Rs 50 crore to 55 crore. Five partners have to pay Rs 3 crore to Rs 3.5 crore each as part of the deal. They have to repay the amount for 10 years and then they will start making profit." The partners have to pay their part in the next 15 days. Then the bank will disburse the loan and then the buyers will get possession (of the hotel), he said.

He said these allegations were being levelled against him to defame him.

"Shouldn't our children do business...?" he asked. PTI AW NP