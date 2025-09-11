Police personnel found dead in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A police sub-inspector posted at the women's police station here was found dead on Thursday morning, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Jha said when Sub-Inspector Chandrapal Singh (58) failed to open the door of his room, police personnel entered and found him dead.

According to initial reports, Singh had been unwell for some time. No external injury marks were found on the body, police said.

A forensic team has been called to the scene, and the body has been sent for postmortem.

The family of the deceased has been informed, the SP said, adding Singh's wife had passed away recently.