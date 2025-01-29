Police personnel must respect human rights, behave politely with citizens: Gujarat CM Patel

Gandhinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday told a batch of newly-recruited police personnel that while enforcing the law, they must respect human rights, uphold constitutional values, and maintain impartiality.

Patel was speaking at a ceremony where he awarded appointment letters to more than 11,600 state police personnel called Lok Rakshaks in Gandhinagar.

"When facing crisis, citizens always remember police. Police personnel should prioritize humility in speech, politeness in behaviour, and integrity in action," he stressed.

An appointment letter is not merely a government job letter, but an opportunity to take a pledge of responsibility, discipline, and service to the nation, the CM maintained.

The newly-appointed police personnel should always perform their duties with the spirit of human service and national interest foremost in their hearts, an official release quoted Patel as saying at the function.

He expressed confidence that these personnel would be guided by the principle of 'Nagrik Devo Bhavah' (Citizens are like God).

Sharing details on smart policing, the Chief Minister said the state government is advancing police modernization. Initiatives such as state-wide CCTV networks, Command and Control Centres, body-worn cameras, and cyber safety projects have strengthened the police force technologically.

"The youth who are joining the force are techno-savvy so there will be greater capacity building, and Gujarat will take the lead in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047," he said.

Congratulating the 11,607 newly-appointed candidates, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi who holds the home portfolio, said becoming an integral part of the Gujarat police gives them the power, symbolized by the uniform, to eradicate social evils.

"The uniform empowers you to serve and protect citizens day and night, in all weather conditions, festivals, and even during natural disasters," he said.

He urged the recruits to work with renewed energy and enthusiasm so that the dignity and honour of the uniform continue to rise.

The Home Minister said even after wearing the uniform, they should remain connected to their villages, cities, and friends as ordinary citizens.

Sanghavi said for the first time in the state, selected candidates will be asked for their preferred district for posting. Under transparent rules, arrangements have been made to ensure posting in the home district or nearby districts wherever possible.

He also informed that preparations are underway to conduct physical tests for new recruitment by the end of January. PTI KVM PD RSY