Police plan polygraph test for `fake cardiologist'

Damoh (MP), Apr 12 (PTI) After seizing fake documents from a Prayagraj flat of alleged fake cardiologist Narendra Yadav alias Narendra John Camm, the police have sought permission to conduct his polygraph test, an official said here on Saturday. Yadav changed his name after a First Information Report was registered against him in Noida in 2013, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Shrut Kirti Somwanshi.

He was held on Monday from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for alleged forgery and other offences, after a probe was initiated into the deaths of seven patients at a missionary hospital in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav's father and brother who live in Kanpur told a Damoh police team that he lived with them from 1996 to 1999 but after that he maintained no contact with them, the SP said.

In documents obtained from a Kanpur school, his name is Narendra Yadav, the official said, adding he changed his name after an FIR was registered against him in Noida in 2013. Damoh police have sought details of this case and are ascertaining if FIRs were registered against him elsewhere in the past.

They have also written to the police headquarters for permission for a narcoanalysis or polygraph test of the accused, the SP said.

Police are also verifying Yadav's claim that he studied in the UK.

During a search of his flat in Prayagraj, several fake documents, a printer and seals of various institutions were seized, the official said.

Earlier on April 6, the police here registered an FIR against Yadav for allegedly possessing a bogus medical degree on a complaint filed by Damoh Chief Medical and Health Officer M K Jain.

A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team also conducted a probe after receiving a complaint that seven patients allegedly treated by Yadav alias Camm at the Missionary Hospital died. PTI COR ADU KRK