Police plan to conduct DNA test on Swiss woman found dead in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Police are planning to conduct a DNA test on a Swiss woman whose chained body was found from west Delhi's Tilak Nagar last week.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has got the information via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) that the family members of the woman -- Nina Berger -- may not come to India for the identification of the body, which is kept at a hospital mortuary.

The decomposed body of Berger, aged around 30 years, was found from a spot near the wall of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school in Tilak Nagar on Friday. Her limbs were tied with metal chains, which were locked.

Police have arrested Gurpreet Singh, who has revealed that he dumped the body after killing the woman in a car. During interrogation, Singh said he wanted to marry Berger but she had turned down his request.

Berger had come to the city on October 11 on Singh's request and stayed in a hotel in west Delhi.

Police said several documents and belongings of the deceased were found from the possession of the accused and those might be used for matching with the DNA sample collected from the body.

"We will get the post-mortem examination conducted by a board of doctors, but only after getting the NOC (no-objection certificate) or approval from the Swiss embassy," a senior police officer said.

Collecting DNA samples is a part of police investigations as the family has shown reluctance in coming to Delhi for the identification of the body, the officer added.

Forensic experts have collected bloodstain and other evidence from the Hyundai Santro car, which was allegedly used for dumping the chained body of the Swiss woman.

Police said the accused tried to misled them and his interrogation is still on.

On Wednesday, the accused was produced before a court that extended his police custody by five more days.

Police said Singh's father is yet to be questioned as he is out of the country. His other family members have already been questioned. PTI ALK RC