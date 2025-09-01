Police posts near Sahibabad, Ghaziabad Namo Bharat stations inaugurated

Ghaziabad, Sep 1 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police, has constructed police posts near Sahibabad and Ghaziabad Namo Bharat stations to strengthen commuter security.

The two posts were inaugurated on Monday and formally handed over to the state police in the presence of senior officials, NCRTC said in a statement.

The Uttar Pradesh government has designated two police stations exclusively for the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, one under the Ghaziabad Commissionerate and the other in Meerut district, it stated.

Construction work on these stations is currently underway. The new police posts will function under the jurisdiction of these dedicated stations, it read.

According to the statement, the police post at Sahibabad station has been set up near Gate No. 2 and will handle complaints related to incidents on trains and at the station.

It falls under the jurisdiction of Thana Link Road and Trans Hindon Zone. Similarly, the police post near Ghaziabad station, under the Nagar (Ghaziabad) Zone, will deal with complaints linked to that station, it read.

NCRTC said commuter safety has been a key focus since the launch of the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Security measures include CCTV surveillance at all stations and trains, a security room at each station monitored by the Central Security Control, and the deployment of multi-zone door frame metal detectors at entry points, it added. PTI SHB SKY SKY