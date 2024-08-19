Police prevent potential clash between Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP supporters in Sindhudurg

Mumbai, Aug 19 (PTI) Supporters of Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP came face to face over the bursting of crackers at a procession in the coastal Sindhudurg district on Monday, but prompt intervention by the police prevented a potential clash.

A heated verbal exchange ensued when the procession to mark Narli Poornima festivity was passing near the Shiv Sena (UBT) office in Kudal town at around 4 pm when some supporters of BJP burst crackers, an official said.

The situation became tense as hundreds of supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the BJP gathered at the spot.

Police personnel rushed to the location and dispersed the supporters of both parties, the official said, adding that the situation is peaceful now.

Narli Poornima is celebrated by Hindu fishing communities in Maharashtra. On this day, rice, flowers and coconuts are offered to Lord Varuna, the god of ocean and waters, marking the resumption of fishing activity.

The kudal assembly segment is part of the Ratnagiri–Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, currently represented by BJP leader and Union minister Narayan Rane. PTI DC NSK