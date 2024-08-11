Police probe attempt to remove temporary shelters near temple in south Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday said it has launched an investigation into a video that appeared on social media showing some people allegedly damaging temporary shelters near a temple in the North West Motibagh Phase I area.

In a statement, it said there is a dispute between the temple, the local resident welfare association (RWA) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for a plot of land adjacent to the temple.

"Yesterday a call was received at around 2.45 pm, in South Campus police station from caller Dayaram, a contractual employee in this regard that some people of Hindu outfits had threatened the people living in jhuggis (about 18/19 jhuggis) to vacate this place," the police said.

According to the statement, the hutment dwellers are workers of CPWD who do regular maintenance work in its flats and are from all communities.

"All the parties were immediately taken to the police station. Displaced affected persons have been shifted to an alternative location near Baratghar Begum Zaidi around 800 metres away from the current place. Necessary legal action is being taken into the matter," the statement said. PTI BM RT