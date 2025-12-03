Police probe how gangster Ghaywal's aide bought 400 rounds from ammunition factory using gun permit

Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) Police have launched a probe to find out how a suspected member of the gang led by fugitive gangster Nilesh Ghaywal obtained a firearm licence and used it to purchase 400 rounds from the outlet of the Ammunition Factory, Khadki (AFK) in the city, an official said.

The police arrested the gangster's aide, Ajay Saravade, on Monday for his alleged role in the incident that took place in Kothrud area of Pune a few months back, in which a man was shot at by alleged members of the Ghaywal gang.

Ghaywal has fled the country and is suspected to be in the UK at present.

"Saravade was arrested along with another accomplice of Ghaywal from Karnataka. During the house search of Saravade in Kothrud, 400 rounds, both used and unused, were found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said.

Evidence points to Saravade providing some of these bullets to Ghaywal for target practice, he said.

"Our findings suggest that 150 of these bullets were given to Ghaywal for training exercises conducted at his hometown in Ahilyanagar district earlier this year," Kadam said.

He also came to light that Saravade had procured the arm licence by forging documents of his residential proof.

"The same permit was used to procure 400 bullets from an outlet of the AFK, which is open for civilians," he said.

Ghaywal has more than 25 cases registered against him, including 10 filed since September 17 this year, when his associates allegedly shot at a man.

Authorities have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) for Ghaywal, and secured a Blue Corner Notice through Interpol.

The Ghaywal gang is allegedly involved in several serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and extortion, police said. PTI SPK NP