Police probe into mob lynching case on right path: J'khand minority panel

Jamshedpur, Jan 13 (PTI) The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) on Monday said the police investigation into the alleged mob lynching of a man in Seraikela-Kharswan district last month is going in the right direction.

The four-member team set up by the commission will also continue its probe into the matter to provide justice to the bereaved family, JSMC Chairman Hedayatullah Khan said.

Sheikh Tazuddin was seriously injured after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people in Sapra under Adityapur police station on December 8. Later, he succumbed to his injuries.

The JSMC has taken cognizance of the incident after the spokesman of All India Minority Welfare Front Sarfraz Hussain in a letter demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

The JSMC has constituted a four-member team headed by Khan to probe into the matter.

Khan, along with others, on Monday met the victim's family members in Kapali to gather details of the incident and also sought action taken report from the district police. JMM MLA Sabita Mahato was also present on the occasion.

"It seemed that the police investigation is going in the right direction and we did not interfere in it. However, our team will continue its investigation to ensure that the victim's family get justice," Khan told PTI.

He said that police arrested five people, including four who surrendered in a court in Seraikela, while raids were on to nab other culprits reported at large.

A preliminary investigation of the JSMC found the incident to be a case of mob lynching, its chairman claimed.

"We recommend that Jharkhand government to provide adequate compensation to the victim's family," Khan said.

Hailing Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said the state government had provided justice to mob-lynching incidents including the ones that occurred during the previous regime.

JMM MLA Mahato assured the victim's family of all possible assistance and asked the police to ensure stringent action against the perpetrators. PTI BS NN