Police probe into Ola Electric engineer’s suicide over alleged workplace harassment

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (PTI) Police on Tuesday said they have launched an investigation into the suicide of a 38-year-old engineer who worked with Ola Electric and had alleged harassment by his superiors.

K Aravind, who had been working as a homologation engineer with the electric vehicle company in Koramangala since 2022, allegedly attempted suicide at his apartment in Chikkalasandra on September 28. He was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts.

Following the incident, Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, filed a complaint with the police, claiming that Subrat Kumar Dash, head of homologation engineering, Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal, and other company officials had subjected Aravind to "sustained workplace harassment" and withheld his salary and dues, causing him severe distress.

A 28-page handwritten note recovered from Aravind’s room reportedly blamed his superiors for mental harassment and non-payment of salary and allowances, which allegedly led him to consume poison.

The complaint also mentioned that Rs 17.46 lakh was transferred to Aravind’s bank account through NEFT on September 30, two days after his death, which the family described as "suspicious".

A police officer told PTI that while a Karnataka High Court order prohibits harassment of Bhavish Aggarwal and Subrat Kumar Dash in connection with the investigation, it does not stay the probe. "Our investigation is ongoing. Since there is a High Court order, we are not arresting anyone at this stage," the officer said.

In response, an Ola Electric spokesperson said the company has challenged the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, and protective orders have been passed in favour of the firm and its officials.

"We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bengaluru," the statement said.

The company added that during his tenure, Aravind had not raised any complaints or grievances regarding his employment or alleged harassment.

His role did not involve direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter, it said.

"To provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account," the statement added. PTI GMS SSK