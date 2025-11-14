Police probe Rs 1.61-crore worth mobile phones defrauded at Flipkart delivery hubs in Kerala

Kochi, Nov 14 (PTI) Police have registered a case after an online platform detected a major fraud at its delivery hubs in Ernakulam district, where mobile phones worth Rs 1.61 crore were reported missing, officials said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Flipkart’s enforcement officer, the Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation on Thursday, they said.

According to police, the fraud was detected by Flipkart at its delivery hubs in Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad, and Muvattupuzha in this district.

A case has been registered against Siddiqy K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A and Mahin Noushad, who were in charge of the Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekkad and Muvattupuzha hubs respectively.

As per the FIR, the accused ordered 332 mobile phones from the Flipkart platform between August 8 and October 10, 2025, using fake addresses and different mobile numbers.

The phones, worth Rs 1.61 crore, included models from Apple (iPhone), Samsung Galaxy, Vivo and iQOO.

According to the FIR, 38 phones worth Rs 18.14 lakh were ordered from the Kanjoor hub; 87 phones worth Rs 40.97 lakh from the Kuruppampady hub; 101 phones worth Rs 48.66 lakh from the Mekkad hub; and 106 phones worth Rs 53.41 lakh from the Muvattupuzha hub.

All these phones were reported missing after they arrived at the respective delivery centres, the FIR stated.

Police said a case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery, along with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

"The investigation has just begun. We are collecting further details and will interrogate the accused persons soon," a police officer said. PTI TBA TBA KH