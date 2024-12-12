Police probe uncovers defunct CCTV near site of fatal car accident in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 12 (PTI) More than a month after a 30-year-old woman died after being hit by a luxury car driven by a youth, the investigation into the case has revealed that the CCTV cameras under the Safe City project near the location of the accident here were defunct, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on November 2 when 20-year-old Dhanush K P, son of a bus travel firm owner, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, hit the woman with his vehicle.

Investigation into the accident case has now revealed that the cameras installed under the Safe City project near the location of the accident were not functioning at the time of the incident, they said.

A traffic official explained that near the accident location, there were two camera systems—one belonged to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), and the other was installed under the Safe City project.

"We have seized the two CCTV camera hard disks and sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory. We are yet to receive the report," he said.

According to police, Sandhya A S was crossing the road near the Kengeri TTMC (Traffic and Transit Management Centre) on the busy Mysuru Road on Saturday when she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz car, which then crashed into a bike.

After the accident, the accused tried to flee from the spot but was caught by bystanders, who allegedly thrashed him. He was arrested in connection with the accident.

The injured woman and the biker identified as Syed Arbaz (23), were immediately rushed to a hospital, where Sandhya was declared dead on arrival. Arbaz was treated for minor injuries and was discharged later.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, a traffic police official had then said that an alcometer test of the accused driver showed that he had 177 mg/100 ml of blood alcohol content, which was way higher than the legally permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml.

A case under sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 125A (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the accused car driver at Kengeri traffic police station, police added. PTI AMP SSK ROH