Police probing cop shown in video 'kicking' namazis in Delhi's Inderlok

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) An inquiry has been ordered in connection with a purported video showing a policeman disrupting namaz being offered on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

"An enquiry into the matter has been initiated. Appropriate action will be taken," Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena said.

The video that has gone viral on social media showed a policeman kicking a few people while they were offering namaz on the road.

A protest erupted in the area following the incident. PTI BM BM VN VN