Police probing waving of Palestinian flag during Muharram procession in Jharkhand

Dumka, Jul 17 (PTI) The Jharkhand police have launched an investigation after videos purportedly showing some youths waving Palestinian flags during a Muharram procession in Dumka district went viral on social media on Wednesday, an official said.

In the video, the youth were seen waving the flags atop a vehicle and raising slogans during the Muharram procession at Dudhani Chowk.

"These videos are being circulated on social media platforms. We are investigating these videos. We will take action if they are genuine," Sub Divisional Police Officer of Dumka, Vijay Kumar Mahto, told PTI.

BJP state president Babulal Marandi shared one such video on X and demanded strict action against such people with "Talibani mentality".

Marandi attacked Hemant Soren government alleging that such instances were the result of "Muslim appeasement" policy of his administration.

"Waving the Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in Dumka is an act of treason and also a despicable attempt to spread fear among the general public of the area. Bangladeshi infiltrators have been settled under the protection of the state government.

"The aim is to put an end to the tribal indigenous identity of Santhal Parganas and secure the vote bank," he said.

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey also demanded investigation and strict action against such people.

"The intruders have become so emboldened that the Palestinian flag was waved in the Muharram procession in Dumka, which is the 'karmabhoomi' of Hemant Soren Ji," Dubey said in a post on X.

Demanding a probe into the incident by the Ministry of Home Affairs and NIA, he wrote: "The traitorous Taliban supporters should be hanged." The Vishwa Hindu Parishad warned to call for a Dumka bandh if the administration failed to take action against the persons who waived Palestinian flags. PTI CORR NAM NN