Police procedure exhibition visited by Modi may be mounted at Maha Kumbh

Chandigarh, Dec 8 (PTI) An exhibition attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to witness the implementation of three new criminal laws in policing, may be taken to next year's Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where an estimated 40 crore devotees are expected to come, officials said.

The temporary enclosure, resembling a hangar and covering an area of over 100,000 square feet, features eight setups where the processes involved in crime investigations are enacted by actors through skits. The skits offer visitors an understanding of the changes following the implementation of the three new criminal laws.

The massive structure also includes several displays explaining the new laws, procedures, and applications used by the police.

The concept of using skits and displays to simplify police procedures for the public was developed under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He personally reviewed at least three presentations on the concept and execution of the setup before the project was finalised, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandigarh, Kanwardeep Kaur, was tasked with giving a walkthrough of the exhibition, during which he explained how police are implementing the changes in the Union Territory.

After witnessing the presentation on December 3, Modi instructed authorities not to dismantle it immediately and to keep the exhibition open for the public.

The new laws -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam -- came into effect on July 1, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act.

Chandigarh has become the first administrative unit in the country to achieve 100 per cent implementation of the three laws.

According to officials, around 250 to 300 people visit the exhibition every day at PEC College since it opened to the public.

Chandigarh DGP SS Yadav said there are plans to take similar thematic displays to events like the Kumbh Mela and other large-scale gatherings with significant footfall.

"We will also use this thematic display for the training of our personnel. We are coordinating with the authorities in Uttar Pradesh, and if they request, we will assist. The idea is under consideration. The aim is to spread awareness as widely as possible," he said.

"Kumbh Mela is a sacred event for the entire subcontinent, so with so many people attending, it is our duty as law enforcement to raise awareness about these three laws, which reflect our Bharatiyata (Indian identity), Bharatiya Sanskriti (Indian culture), and our commitment to a developed country," he added.

Efforts will be made not only at the Kumbh Mela but also at other large events to set up awareness camps about the three laws, he said.

"We are in touch with the relevant police forces," he added.

The Mahakumbh is held every 12 years. The next mega event will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The area on the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, where the religious event will be organised, has been named Mahakumbhnagar and officially notified as a new district by the state government. PTI ABS VN VN