Police produce AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in sessions court, seek transfer to MP-MLA court

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday produced AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in an organised crime case in a sessions court, seeking his transfer to an MP and MLAs court, a request the judge refused to yield to.

"The issue before the court is that the accused person is a sitting MLA and he needs to be produced in a special MP/MLA court," Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain told the public prosecutor.

"I do not have the power to transfer the case. Show me the precedent," she said.

"What was the need to come here. This is sheer wastage of time. You show the judgement as per which the court is bound to take this (issue)...I cannot pass an order now," the judge added.

After the hearing resumed at around 1.10 PM, the prosecutor filed a verdict regarding former Delhi MLA Rambir Shokeen.

"As a prosecutor, you must be thorough. Are you maintaining the same stand or are changing it," the judge said, to which the the prosecutor responded that he was relying upon the judgment.

The court then posted the matter for passing order at 2 PM Balyan was arrested Wednesday in a case related to an alleged organised crime, while he was granted bail by a court here in another case related to alleged extortion. PTI MNR VN VN VN VN