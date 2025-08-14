Police put all sub-divisions on alert in view of prevailing weather conditions

Jammu, Aug 14 (PTI) As the massive search and rescue operation is underway in Kishtwar district's Chosoti village, police on Thursday night issued an advisory putting all sub-divisions on high alert, and dedicated police teams have been stationed to respond to any emergency.

A massive cloudburst led to flash floods in a remote mountain village in Kishtwar on Thursday, killing at least 46 people, including two CISF personnel, and trapping many more. Rescuers worked frantically and pulled out 167 people from mounds of rubble. Of these, 38 are in a serious condition, officials said.

"Relief and rescue efforts in Chisoti village continue in full swing, with dedicated police teams operating across all impacted areas to trace the missing," a police spokesperson said.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Sharma and SSP Kishtwar Naresh Singh are on the ground, overseeing operations and ensuring swift action at every site, he said.

The duo visited the affected areas and supervised the search operation on the ground, he said.

Police, in coordination with the Army, SDRF, medical teams and local volunteers, are providing medical aid and shelter to displaced families. Relief supplies, including food and water, are being delivered, with priority to the elderly, women and children, he said.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and recent cloudburst-triggered flash floods in parts of Kishtwar, including the Chosoti village of Paddar, the police, in coordination with the district administration, has activated control rooms and help desks across the district to assist citizens and pilgrims, particularly in vulnerable and remote areas, the advisory said.

"All sub-divisions have been put on high alert, and dedicated police teams have been stationed to respond to any emergency situation arising from heavy rain, landslides, floods, or road blockages," it said.

Other flood and landslide-prone areas will be provided with separate contact points by local police stations, it said.

The officials said that vulnerable and remote areas are being closely monitored.

"Citizens and pilgrims are advised to remain vigilant, avoid risky areas, and contact helplines for assistance," the official said. PTI AB MNK MNK