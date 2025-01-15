Police question 10 people in connection with murder of TMC worker in Malda

Kolkata, Jan 15 (PTI) Police questioned 10 people in connection with the killing of a Trinamool Congress worker and injury to two others in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The investigating officers of Malda district police questioned 10 people, mostly locals, who were detained on Tuesday after the crime but no arrests have been made so far, the officer said.

"The CCTV footage from nearby establishments have been recovered. Those who were detained last evening were questioned the entire night as a part of our investigation. As of now, it seems to be a part of revenge politics. Out of the 10 detained, six are from the same locality. We have also raided some places as a part of our probe," the officer told PTI.

The police, however, denied getting any evidence that the TMC workers were shot at.

"We have not found any evidence that any bullet was fired during the crime. There is no CCTV footage or any mobile grab that anyone fired during the attack. We are yet to arrest anyone, but hopefully we will nab the culprit soon," he said.

Less than a fortnight after the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor Dulal Sarkar in Malda district, another TMC worker was killed and two others, including a local committee president, were critically injured in an attack in the Kaliaganj area of the district on Tuesday.

Local committee president Bakul Sheikh and other party workers were attacked by miscreants when they were attending a programme on the inauguration of a road.

TMC worker Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh succumbed at the spot, while Sheikh and former panchayat chief Esaruddin Sheikh suffered critical injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. PTI SCH RG