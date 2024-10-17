Police question former CM Jagan's 'adviser' in TDP office attack case

Amaravati, Oct 17 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader S Ramakrishna Reddy, who had served as an "adviser" to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, was questioned by Guntur district police on Thursday for allegedly attacking a TDP central office three years ago, said an official.

Back in October 2021, over 100 YSRCP cadres allegedly attacked TDP central office in Mangalagiri, in the wake of alleged disparaging remarks by TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy against the then CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Ramakrishna Reddy turned up at Mangalagiri rural police station on Thursday, accompanied by former additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy, where he was questioned for two hours in the attack case.

"After adding Sajjala (Ramakrishna Reddy) as an accused person in the case, he was summoned for questioning as per a High Court order. He turned up and was questioned," Mangalagiri sub-divisional police officer Murali Krishn told PTI.

According to police, Ramakrishna Reddy is one of the 120 accused persons in the case, which was first registered in 2021 and was recently handed over to the CID. However, the CID sleuths are yet to take up the case, prompting Mangalagiri rural police to continue with their probe until then.

During the probe, police noted that Ramakrishna Reddy said that he could not particularly recollect the developments of the three-year-old case.

"He answered some questions and for some he replied that he could not remember as three years have lapsed," said a police official, adding that CID could summon him further.

Moreover, the official observed that Ramakrishna Reddy currently has interim protection from the High Court against any coercive action by police. PTI STH KH