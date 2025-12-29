Police quiz 15 migrant workers in Indore on suspicion of being Bangladeshis; verify documents

Indore, Dec 29 (PTI) Police on Monday questioned around 15 migrant workers in Indore on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals and began verifying their documents to establish their real identity, an official said.

Local residents had complained to the police that some Bangladeshi nationals were living illegally in the commercial of Madhya Pradesh. Following this, around 15 migrant workers were brought to the Malharganj police station for questioning, he added.

"Their citizenship is being verified. If they are found to be residing illegally in India, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shrikrishna Lalchandani told reporters.

Another police official said Aadhaar cards recovered from these migrant workers carry addresses from different areas of West Bengal.

"We have learnt that these people were working as labourers in Indore. Their identity is being verified with the help of the West Bengal police," the DCP stated.

Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had lodged a complaint with the police regarding these migrant labourers.

Chandan Singh Bais, president of a local BJP mandal, claimed party workers came to know about "illegal migrants" in Indore during a survey conducted in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

He claimed BJP activists checked Aadhaar cards of these people and that only four of these documents could be verified through a one-time password (OTP).

Denouncing atrocities against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, Bais said, "We have demanded that all illegal Bangladeshi migrants be sent back to their country." PTI HWP LAL RSY