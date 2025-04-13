Punjab Police quiz Bajwa over '50 bombs' claims; Mann warns of strict action

Chandigarh: A police team on Sunday quizzed Partap Singh Bajwa over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims even as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked the Congress leader to reveal the source of his information, questioning if he "had direct links with Pakistan".

Bajwa, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, said he cooperated with the police team which visited his residence here but refused to divulge his sources as he attacked the AAP government over the "deteriorating" law and order issue in the state.

Mann lashed out at Bajwa over his claims, saying neither Punjab Police Intelligence nor a Central intelligence agency has shared any such information.

The chief minister said strict action will be taken if Bajwa's statement was meant only to "create panic".

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." A team of Punjab Police led by Assistant Inspector General of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

AIG Grewal, speaking to reporters outside Bajwa's residence, said the police team arrived to find the source of Bajwa's information since it was a matter of national security.

"Bajwa did not disclose any source or origin of this information... So far, he has not given any input useful to us," she said.

Meanwhile, in a video message on Sunday, Mann said, "I want to ask Bajwa how did you get this information. Do you have a direct link with Pakistan? Did terrorists or any agency in Pakistan call you up and share the information that 50 bombs have reached, 18 have exploded and 32 are remaining?"

"What is the source of your information? Neither Punjab intelligence nor any intelligence in the country has shared such information. Then how could you say that 18 bombs have exploded and 32 are yet to go off. It means somewhere you have direct links with Pakistan," alleged Mann.

"It is your responsibility to share information. Are you waiting for the bombs to explode and people to die," he asked.

"If you want to create panic in Punjab and you do not have information and gave the statement only to spread panic, then it is a serious crime. Strict action will be taken," he said.

Mann also sought a clarification from the Congress party in this regard.

"Is Congress party hand-in-glove with anti-national forces and does it know how many bombs have reached and exploded? Congress party's national leaders and Bajwa also should give clarification," said the chief minister.

"I have directed the police to ask him (Bajwa) find where the bombs are," said Mann.

He lashed out at Bajwa for his "irresponsible" statement. "Be ready for strict action," Mann said.

Bajwa said a police team visited his residence and questioned him for his statement.

"I gave an interview to a TV channel. My sources had informed me that 50 bombs have reached here and 18 bombs have exploded at police stations in border areas and other places," he told reporters at his residence.

The Qadian MLA further said one grenade blast took place at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia.

"These are my own sources. As I have remained MLA and MP, I have my sources in Punjab, in the intelligence department and central agencies. They gave me the information two days back, saying the situation is turning sensitive (in Punjab). They warned me that I could also be one of the targets," he said.

The Congress leader said that his family was a terrorist victim, and added that he escaped a bomb attack in Batala in 1990.

"My sources told me that I was the most vulnerable as neither his party is in power in the state nor at the Centre. Be very careful," said Bajwa.

The legislator said he cooperated with the police team and added that he could not reveal his sources. "I told officers that I am willing to assist you but I cannot reveal my sources."

Taking on the state government over the law and order issue, Bajwa said when the headquarters of the Punjab Police intelligence department was attacked with a rocket launcher, the government did not have any information about it.

When asked that Mann spoke about taking action if he failed to reveal the source of information, Bajwa said, "If you want to register a case, you are most welcome." He alleged, "Bhagwant Mann has been a complete failure. I want to ask him to wake up from his 'kumbhkarni' slumber. Take Punjab seriously. You and your leadership are fully responsible for the current situation in Punjab."