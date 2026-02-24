Police 'raid' at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi unfortunate: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday slammed the Delhi Police's "midnight raid" at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi in connection with the protest by the Congress' youth wing at the AI Summit and said that neither he nor the resident commissioner was informed about the action.

According to Delhi Police sources, a police team had gone to Himachal Sadan on Saturday night after receiving information that some of the protesters were staying at the Sadan.

Himachal Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur had on Monday demanded a high-level inquiry into reports that Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, who protested at the AI Summit, were provided accommodation at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi.

Talking to media persons here after returning from New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhu said that the resident commissioner should have been informed by the police before taking any action. "The raid was unfortunate and without any warrant," he said and termed the police action as "wrong and against constitutional procedure".

Responding to the statement of BJP state chief Rajiv Bindal that bookings of Himachal Sadan are done from the CM's office, Sukhu said that the booking of Himachal Sadan is given to leaders, journalists, Youth Congress activists and the general public who pay for the accommodation and there is nothing new in this.

The chief minister supported the demonstration by Youth Congress workers at the AI Impact Summit and condemned the arrest of IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, saying that he could have been released after counselling, but was arrested, "which is unfair".

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said that the "vulgar protest at AI Summit is a conspiracy against India's global image" and raised concerns over reports that some of the individuals facing action in connection with the incident had stayed at Himachal Sadan in New Delhi.

Last Friday, a group of Congress youth wing workers held a dramatic shirtless protest at an exhibition hall during the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue.

Delhi Police has arrested eight IYC workers, including Chib, in connection with the incident so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday said that the Congress had used the global event for its "gandi and nangi (dirty and shameless)" politics. Several opposition parties have also criticised the protest.