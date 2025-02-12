Police raid farmhouse; 64 held for cockfight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) A farmhouse was raided here and 64 people allegedly involved in an organised cockfight were apprehended, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off police teams raided the farmhouse in Tholkatta on Tuesday night and found that a large-scale cockfight was taking place.

A total of 64 people involved in the organised cockfight were arrested, and police seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smartphones, 84 cocks, and Rs 30.59 lakh in cash, a senior police official said.

A case has been registered under the Gaming Act and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Moinabad Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.