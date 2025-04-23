Police raid gambling den in Nashik district, seize goods worth Rs 61 lakh

Nashik, Apr 23 (PTI) Police raided a gambling den in Maharashtra's Nashik district and seized goods worth nearly Rs 61 lakh, including vehicles and mobile phones, and booked 29 persons, officials said on Wednesday.

Some of those involved in gambling have been arrested, they said without specifying their number.

According to the officials, acting on a tip-off that some persons were playing 'teen patti' (gambling card game) in a tin shed in a field near a school in Pathardi Gaon Shivar, a team of Crime Branch Unit 2 sleuths raided the spot at around 7.40 pm on Tuesday.

The police found in the raid that two persons, Wasim Anwar Sheikh (41) and his partner Sameer Pathan, had started an illegal gambling den and made available facilities necessary for gambling there, they said.

The crime branch team seized goods worth Rs 60,90,620 from the possession of people present in the tin shed. These included gambling material, cash, five four-wheeler vehicles, one auto-rickshaw, 15 motor cycles and mobile phones, the officials informed.

The police have filed an FIR under relevant sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act against 29 people, including the land owner Sheikh, his partner Sameer Pathan, and gamblers, they added. PTI COR RSY