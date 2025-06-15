Police raid hookah parlour in Mumbai; 24 held

Mumbai, Jun 15 (PTI) Mumbai police raided a hookah parlour in the eastern suburbs and arrested 24 people in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided the establishment at Chheda Nagar junction on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the official said.

He said at least 24 people, including the manager, owner and customers, were arrested and banned tobacco products and cash were seized from the spot.

A case under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act was registered, the official added. PTI ZA ARU