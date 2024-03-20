Police raid Jharpada jail, ganja, tobacco items seized

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) A police team raided Jharpada jail here on Wednesday and seized ganja and tobacco items, an officer said. A large police team led by Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prateek Singh raided Jharpada jail early this morning a day after four inmates of the jail were injured during a clash between two groups on Monday night.

Speaking to media persons, the DCP said the police team included two additional DCPs, five ACPs, 11 inspectors, and 22 SIs.

"We searched 35 male wards in five blocks, 21 cells, kitchen, common area, theatre inside the jail. Maximum wards are clean and jail staff are also conducting raids on a regular interval", Singh said.

During the raid, a small quantity of contraband ganja, gutkha, khaini, bidi, (tobacco), matchboxes, lighter, some empty gutkha pouches have been seized from inside the jail, he said.

A clash broke out between two groups in the jail. One inmate, identified as Shambhunath Barik, was seriously injured in the clash. He was admitted to the Capital Hospital here for treatment.

The jail superintendent reported the clash to the local police station. PTI BBM BBM RG