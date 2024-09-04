Police raid spa in Navi Mumbai; rescue three women from sex racket

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Police on Wednesday conducted a raid at a spa in Navi Mumbai and rescued three women who were found to be pushed into flesh trade, an official said.

Officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided the spa at Sanpada following a tip-off, he said.

"During the operation, the police found that some women working as masseuses were being pushed into flesh trade by the management," senior AHTC official Prithviraj Ghorpade said.

An FIR was registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act against three persons, including a woman at the Sanpada police station, he said.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Pramod Pingle (38), Nazia Bandenawaz Sheikh (23) and Akash Lalsingh Chouhan (25) at Sanpada police station, the official said.

A probe into the crime was underway and no one has been arrested yet, he added. PTI COR MVG NP