Police raids in multiple districts in Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations across the valley in connection with an investigation into the activities of proscribed organisations, officials said.

Raids were conducted in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kulgam districts, they said.

The officials said the raids targeted individuals associated with proscribed outfits like Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) and Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF).

They said police carried out searches at the residential premises of separatist elements suspected of involvement in unlawful activities that pose a threat to public order and national security.

During the raids, law enforcement officials seized incriminating material linked to the activities of these banned outfits. The recovered items are now under investigation, forming a crucial part of multiple FIRs registered across the valley under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they added.

According to the officials, the raids were part of a broader crackdown on individuals linked to the proscribed outfits.

The ongoing investigation, they said, aims to dismantle the anti-national and separatist ecosystem by identifying and taking strict legal action against individuals involved in such activities. PTI SSB DIV DIV