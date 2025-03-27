Police raids multiple areas in Kashmir valley as part of probe into activities of proscribed groups

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Multiple raids were conducted in the Kashmir valley Thursday as part of police investigations into the activities of several proscribed organisations, officials said.

The raids were conducted in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Shopian and Baramulla districts, they said.

Multiple locations were raided and searches were conducted at the residences of individuals associated with the proscribed organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), Jammu and Kashmir Peoples league (Bashir Ahmad Tota Group) and J-K Muslim League (Masrat Alam Faction), they said.

In Srinagar, the raids were conducted at the residence of Bashir Ahmad Tota located at Pathan Colony Zakoora and simultaneously at his old residence in Reshanhar Nawakadal Srinagar, the officials said.

They said police carried out searches at the residential premises of separatist elements suspected of involvement in unlawful activities that pose a threat to public order and national security.

During the search operations, law enforcement officials seized incriminating material linked to the activities of these banned groups, the police officials said.

The recovered items are now under investigation, forming a crucial part of multiple FIRs registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), they said.

The raids were conducted in the presence of magistrates and independent witnesses to ensure full legal adherence and procedural transparency, the officials added.

The ongoing investigation aims to dismantle the anti-national and separatist ecosystems by identifying and taking strict legal action against individuals involved in such activities, they said.

Over the last few days, police have conducted multiple raids across the valley as part of the investigations against these banned groups, and with an aim to dismantle the anti-national and separatist ecosystems. PTI SSB HIG HIG