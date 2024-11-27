Police reach out to border villagers in J-K's Poonch; seek support to improve ties, enhance security

Jammu, Nov 27 (PTI) The top police officer in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday reached out to villagers living along the Line of Control, urging them to be vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Shafqat Hussain held a special interaction with villagers from Digwar and Terwan, located ahead of the three-tier border fencing along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said.

The meeting aimed to strengthen ties, address concerns and enhance security in the region.

During the interaction, Hussain praised the villagers' resilience and patriotism in the face of challenging conditions, a police spokesperson said.

The senior officer assured the villagers of the police's full support in ensuring their safety and welfare while urging them to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Key issues, including enhancing security measures, ensuring border safety and strengthening communication between the police and the villagers, were discussed, the spokesperson said.

The issues highlighted by the locals included addressing challenges related to education, health care, daily life, and development initiatives.

Hussain emphasised the importance of community policing in building trust and fostering collaboration.

He highlighted the recent measures undertaken by the police, such as increased patrolling, rapid response to emergencies and close coordination with other security forces, to bolster security in border areas.

Responding to the villagers' concerns over inadequate education and healthcare facilities, Hussain said these issues would be conveyed to the higher authorities for necessary action. PTI AB SZM SZM