Police record Bengal education minister's statement over JU violence

Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) The police have recorded the statement of West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu in connection with an FIR lodged against him and others in the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a senior officer said.

Based on a complaint by Jadavpur University student Indranuj Roy who was injured during the incident on March 1, the FIR was registered against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra and others.

"The minister was asked about the entire incident...how he was attacked and other details. The minister's statement has been recorded," the officer said on Tuesday.

Police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla, and Mishra.

The student was injured after the minister's car allegedly grazed past him and others during protests on March 1 on the JU campus.

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS), including the one dealing with someone voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property and multiple people in furtherance of a common intention were included in the FIR, the officer added.

Protests erupted following JU campus violence on March 1.

The minister claimed that he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest, and he had expressed willingness to talk to the students about their demands, including the students' union elections.

He also claimed that the students wanted to create chaos and forcibly tried to stop his car during the protests.