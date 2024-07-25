Police recover 435 fake gun licences in Jammu, probe on

Jammu, Jul 25 (PTI) Police have busted a racket of forged gun licences here and recovered 435 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

A tip-off was received about Tirath Singh, who owns several gun houses in Jammu, allegedly storing fake gun licenses in an under-construction building, a police spokesperson said.

Based on the input, the police raided the building at Gadigarh near Harward college and a bag containing 435 forged gun licences was recovered along with some other documents, he said.

A case was registered at the Satwari Police Station in the matter and and investigation set into motion, he added. PTI AB RPA