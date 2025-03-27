Police recover 5 kg heroin from abandoned vehicle in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 27 (PTI) Police recovered around 5 kg of suspected heroin from an abandoned vehicle in Manipur’s Imphal East district, officials said on Thursday.

The heroin was concealed in 419 soap cases in the vehicle, they said.

“In follow-up action of apprehending of three drug peddlers with 5.5 kg suspected heroin powder on March 25, Manipur Police picked up another vehicle, which was abandoned in Imphal East. Upon checking the vehicle, 419 soap cases containing approx 5 kg of suspected heroin powder were recovered (on Wednesday),” the force said in a post on X.

Investigation is underway, it added. PTI CORR RBT