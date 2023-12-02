Police recover 500 kg of copper wire stolen from power transformers in Maharashtra; 3 held

Alibag, Dec 2 (PTI) The police have recovered about 500 kg of copper wire stolen from electricity transformers in Maharashtra’s Raigad district and arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the crime, an official said on Saturday.

The Neral police in the district had received multiple complaints since August about the theft of copper wire from transformers belonging to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited, the official said.

Following a probe, the police on Thursday arrested Aavesh Aslam Khan, Shehajad Abbas Khan and Asfaq Abbas Khan and recovered 505 kg of copper wire worth nearly Rs 3 lakh. They also seized a Maruti Swift car worth Rs 4 lakh that was allegedly used to commit the thefts, he added. PTI COR NR