Police recover 7 reels of illegal Chinese manjha in Delhi; one held

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was arrested for possessing seven reels of illegal metal-coated manjha (Chinese manjha) from east Delhi's Shahdara, officials said on Saturday.

Delhi has banned the use and sale of Chinese manjha.

"It was observed that due to the Chinese manjha, many birds and even many bike-riders got injured and a few of them succumbed to such injuries. As per a tip-off, a trap was laid in the area of Geeta Colony by the police on Saturday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

"One scooty driver was stopped at the check point and seven reels of metal-coated manjha (Chinese manjha) were recovered from the possession of the rider identified as Manish Pandey," DCP said.

On interrogation, Pandey revealed that he had brought these metal-coated manjha reels from the Red Fort market last year and he was going to sell this manjha to random kite-flying lovers, officer said.

DCP added that the accused was arrested after registering an FIR under the Environment Protection Act and further investigation is underway into the matter.

People traditionally fly kites on Independence Day. PTI MHS ALK MNK MNK