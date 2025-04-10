Police recover bodies of two men from roadside dig near Ranchi

Ranchi, Apr 10 (PTI) Bodies of two men were found in a roadside dig on the outskirts of Ranchi on Thursday, police said.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine whether it was an accident or a murder, as a handgun and a motorbike were also recovered from the site.

The bodies were recovered near a salt warehouse between Ara Gate and Sanatorium, under the jurisdiction of Tatisilwai police station.

"A revolver and a motorcycle were also recovered from the site. Therefore, the case is being investigated from every possible angle to ascertain whether it was merely an accident or a murder," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Amar Kumar Pandey told PTI.

He said that the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

The two deceased men, aged around 25 years, were residents of Sisai block in Gumla district, Pandey added. PTI SAN NN