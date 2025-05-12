Police recover body of village head with throat slit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), May 12 (PTI) Police on Monday recovered the body of a village head with its throat slit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, officials said.

Victim Manjit Haiburu, a resident of Basahatu village in the district's Khuntpani block, had gone to a market on Sunday but did not return home, police added.

Villagers found Haiburu's body on the side of a road at Basa Gamahria village in the district's Khuntpani block on Monday morning and informed police.

A police team headed by Pandrasali outpost in-charge Mrinal Kumar went to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Kumar said an investigation is underway to trace the killer. PTI BS MNB