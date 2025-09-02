Police recover body of woman from silt catch pit in Chennai

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) The police on Tuesday recovered the body of a 41-year-old woman from a silt catch pit in the city.

She was identified as a resident of Veerapandia Nagar, Choolaimedu and has been working in the locality.

A senior police official from the Choolaimedu Police Station told PTI: "This morning we recovered the body from the pit. She was 41 years old." Declining to divulge further details, the official said the body had been sent to the Government Hospital for an autopsy.

Based on the results, the cause of death would be known, he added.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK government over the issue.

In a social media post on Tuesday, he pointed out that stormwater drainage projects have been underway for four years across the city without a clear end date.

"No one knows when these works will be completed," he added.

He also recalled a incident in which a sanitary worker got electrocuted on August 23 after she inadvertently stepped on a fallen live electric wire in Sholinganallur after overnight rains in various places including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu districts.

Annamalai called on the government to implement protective measures to keep the public safe during these works. PTI VIJ KH