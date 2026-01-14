Police recover body of youth with throat slit in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The body of an unidentified youth with his throat slit was recovered on Wednesday from a roadside in the Telco police station area of Jamshedpur, a police officer said.

Locals discovered the body while disposing of garbage in the morning and informed the police.

Based on evidence at the site, officials said there were no signs of struggle or blood stains, suggesting the murder occurred elsewhere, and the body was later dumped in the area.

The victim was estimated to be around 26 years old.

Police are examining CCTV footage and the victim’s call records to gather clues about the incident and identify the perpetrators.

The body has been sent to MGM Hospital for post-mortem examination.