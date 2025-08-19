Police recover four crude bombs from Patna hostel, 4 arrested

Patna, Aug 19 (PTI) Police recovered four crude bombs along with raw materials used for making explosives from Ambedkar hostel in Patna's Sultanganj area, police said on Tuesday.

Four persons arrested in this connection have been identified as Sachin Kumar, Saurav Kumar, Nishant Kumar and Sunny Kumar, police added.

Talking to reporters here, Patna East SP Parichay Kumar, said, "Acting on specific information, police conducted searches at Ambedkar hostel, under the jurisdiction of Sultanganj police station, on Monday night and recovered four crude bombs along with raw materials used for making explosives. Four persons were arrested in this connection." PTI PKD MNB