Police recover, freeze Rs 1.68 cr from criminals in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Medininagar, Dec 28 (PTI) Palamu police have recovered more than Rs 88 lakh in cash from criminals and frozen Rs 80 lakh linked to cybercrime, which was deposited in various bank accounts by cybercriminals, an official said on Sunday.

The amounts were seized and frozen between January 1 and December 20 this year.

Out of the Rs 80 lakh recovered in cybercrime cases, the police successfully returned Rs 6 lakh to the victims through banks and online portals, according to a report issued by the district police administration on Saturday.

Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said, “The police have frozen a total of Rs. 80 lakh in cybercrime-related funds deposited in various bank accounts, and seized Rs 88,21,240 from criminals during raids. Additionally, six members of an inter-state gang involved in cybercrime were arrested from Hussainabad and sent to jail.” Apart from this, 57 country-made weapons and 133 cartridges were seized from criminals, the SP added.

The police also intensified action against illegal drug peddlers and opium cultivators.

Opium cultivation spread over 559.995 acres was destroyed, and in total, 73.439 kg of ganja, 6.523 kg of opium, and 786.6 grams of brown sugar were recovered from drug peddlers.

Additionally, 52,748.125 litres of illegal foreign liquor, 935.3 litres of country-made liquor, and 32 litres of prohibited cough syrup were also seized, police said.