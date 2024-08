Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) Police on Tuesday recovered an old rusted grenade in Jammu city and later defused it safely, officials said.

The recovery was made from Resham Ghar colony when a police party was patrolling the area, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately called to the spot and the grenade was removed safely and later destroyed in the outskirts of Jammu, they said. PTI AB SKY SKY