Jammu, Mar 18 (PTI) Security forces recovered an old and rusted grenade in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The locals were cleaning a pond in the Dharamshal area when they discovered the old rusted grenade, they said.

Police promptly responded to the information and took custody of the grenade.

The incident averted a potential tragedy, they said. PTI AB KSS KSS