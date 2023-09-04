Police recover over Rs 42 lakh stolen from Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Nuh

Gurugram, Sep 4 (PTI) Police have recovered Rs 42.50 lakh and a motorcycle from the possession of the three accused arrested for theft at the Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank in Nuh, officials said Monday.

Advertisment

The accused had made away with more than Rs 48 lakh from the Indri village branch of the bank in the early hours of August 30.

The accused identified as bank cashier Prateek, a native of Kaithal district, contractual business correspondent Imran, a resident of Ghasera village, and shopkeeper Gaurav Saini, a resident of Indri, have confessed to the crime, police said.

The accused said they had committed the crime due to financial crisis and to pay off their debts. Citing the confession, police said the accused had hatched the plan to target the bank about a month ago.

According to the police, the accused had stolen a total Rs 48,33,240 from the vault of the bank. An FIR was registered at Rojka Meo police station and a team led by the SHO, Inspector Naresh Yadav, cracked the case with the arrest of the three accused, who confessed to the crime.

"We have recovered Rs 42.50 lakh cash and a motorcycle from their possession during their two-day police remand. Further probe is underway," said Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar. PTI COR CK