Police recover portion of gold, cash stolen from SBI bank branch

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Sep 19 (PTI) A portion of the valuables that were recently stolen from a SBI bank branch in Vijaypura district was recovered with investigators tracing a bag containing 6.54 kg of gold and Rs 41.04 lakh in cash, police said on Friday.

The recovery was made from an abandoned building in Huljanti village near Mangalwede in Maharashtra, they said.

According to police, on Tuesday evening at around 6.30 pm, three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in Chadchan town of this district, making off with cash and gold ornaments, after tying up the staff.

In total, cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore have been stolen by the robbers as per the estimate of the bank authorities.

They escaped with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, worth approximately Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

Based on the complaint of the bank manager, a case was registered in this regard, police said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Citing preliminary investigation, Vijaypura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate for the offence. After committing the offence, they escaped towards Maharashtra.

When they reached Huljanti village in Maharashtra's Solapur district, their car hit a bike, leading to an altercation with the villagers there. They abandoned the car, and fled after allegedly threatening the villagers with guns and knives.

The SP said that eight teams were formed to solve the case and assured that the accused would be arrested soon.

The Solapur police and Vijayapura police began working together. As part of the investigation, the police team did surveillance, carried out vehicle checking during which they found a bag on top of a dilapidated house in Huljanti village that contained gold and money stolen from the bank, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH